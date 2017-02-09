Jefferson Educational Society: The Future Of Community Colleges

The President of the Community College of Allegheny County, Dr. Quintin Bullock, stopped by the Jefferson Educational Society Thursday evening to hold a discussion on the future of community colleges and the role they play in the region.

"Community college really is integral in preparing the future of our communities," said Dr. Bullock.

He stressed the many roles a community college plays in an area, including bridging the gap between education and the work force, so the workforce can respond to local business and industry needs.

Erie County Councilman Andre Horton said he's excited about the opportunity a community college would provide here in Erie County.

"Just to have such a model that will prepare our citizens for the workforce of upward mobility where they would even be in line for a family sustainable wage," said Horton.

Horton said when he travels the country to talk about education, he often gets asked about a community college in his hometown.

"What type of community college does Erie have, and what do they offer there and it's heartbreaking to have to tell them we don't have a community college."

Both men say community colleges are on the rise throughout the United States, because of their positive impact they have on the communities they affect.

"Erie is the largest metropolitan area in the state without a community college and we're probably one of the largest municipalities in the country," said Horton.

"The ability to earn the first two years, generally of a four-year degree at a lower cost, high quality education, easier access, and the ability to seamlessly transfer and still earn my four-year degree at the institution of choice," said Dr. Bullock.

Dr. Bullock says CCAC has around 40,000 students under their four campuses and when asked if Erie County should establish one, he responded that he can validate the importance of a community college in an area, but it's ultimately up to that community.