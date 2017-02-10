Event Raises Money for Animal Care

Animal lovers showed how much they care Thursday night, at the Millcreek Brewing Company.

Guest bartenders helped rack up tips for "Because You Care's for the Love of Rescues" event.

It's an animal rescue organization in McKean that is growing at a rapid pace.

The organization operates on volunteer staff. They hosted the event to help raise money for the care of all the animals they take in.

"We have medical expenses that are going up all the time for our animals that we have on site, as well as we sometimes rescue animals that need quite a lot of medical care," said Ann Bucceri from Because You Care.

As for entertainment for Thursday's event, Erie's Pine Diary performed, while guest put their tickets in for themed basket raffles.

Erie News Now's Simone Cuccurullo emceed the event.



