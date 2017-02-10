Rev Up Your Engines for the Erie R.V. Show - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Rev Up Your Engines for the Erie R.V. Show

If you are looking to get out of the house this weekend and experience the great outdoors, "inside" you want to head to the Bayfront Convention Center.

Start your engines and get down to the Convention Center this weekend for the 9th annual Erie R.V. and power sports spectacular.

If you're an outdoors enthusiast you need to make your way down here this weekend because they've got something for everyone.

From R.V's to campers and even motorcycles you can find it all at the Erie R.V. show.

Tickets are just 6 dollars for adults and free for children 10 and under.

Fri, Feb 10th - noon - 8pm
Sat, Feb 11th -10am - 7pm
Sun, Feb12th -11am - 5pm

