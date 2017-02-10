Police Release Photo of Teen Murder Suspect - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Police Release Photo of Teen Murder Suspect

Posted: Updated:

Erie Police have released the photos of 14-year-old Keyon Lucas.

Erie News Now looked into the affidavit of probable caused and discovered Lucas is currently on juvenile probation for a prior incident in 2014.Lucas was 12-years-old at the time of his previous conviction that included burglary.

Erie News Now stopped by Lucas' last known address in the 300 block of East 21st street but no one was home. Neighbors in the area say they haven't seen anyone at the house since just before the incident. Police tell us that they believe all the utilities to the house have been turned off.

Erie Police are considering Lucas armed and dangerous until he is arrested.

If you know of his whereabouts, please call Erie Police at 870-1120

