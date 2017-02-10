Highmark Health, Allegheny Health Network Investing $115M into S - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Highmark Health, Allegheny Health Network Investing $115M into Saint Vincent Hospital

Posted: Updated:

Highmark Health and Allegheny Health Network announced Friday a $115 million capital investment plan for Saint Vincent Hospital during a news conference Friday morning.

The investment will enhance the hospital's capabilities, expand its capacity to meet the needs of the community, and facilitate a patient-centered care model, according to hospital leaders.

The plan includes a construction of a new emergency department and state-of-the-art operating room suite. They will be located in a new structure on the hospital campus attached to the existing Hardener Building in the 2300 block of Myrtle Street.

The hospital will break ground in May on the project, and construction will be completed over the next few years.

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com