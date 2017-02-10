Highmark Health, Allegheny Health Network Investing $115M into Saint Vincent Hospital

Highmark Health and Allegheny Health Network announced Friday a $115 million capital investment plan for Saint Vincent Hospital during a news conference Friday morning.

The investment will enhance the hospital's capabilities, expand its capacity to meet the needs of the community, and facilitate a patient-centered care model, according to hospital leaders.

The plan includes a construction of a new emergency department and state-of-the-art operating room suite. They will be located in a new structure on the hospital campus attached to the existing Hardener Building in the 2300 block of Myrtle Street.

The hospital will break ground in May on the project, and construction will be completed over the next few years.