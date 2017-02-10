Wattsburg Student Hit by Jeep Dies

A fifth grade student who was hit by a car as he got off of a school bus has died.

Erie County Coroner Lyell Cook confirms that the victim, identified as 11-year-old Noah Wion, died around 2:30 p.m. Friday afternoon.

The accident happened around 3:00 p.m. Thursday, on Station Road between New Road and Route 89 in Greenfield Township.

According to police, the bus was at a full stop dropping off students, when Wion was hit by a jeep.

Investigators have identified that driver as 18-year-old Hunter Rodland.

Witnesses say Rodland was traveling behind the bus, when he crossed the centerline, passed the bus, and hit Wion.

Cook ruled Wion’s death accidental, due to blunt-force trauma.

As of right now, no charges have been filed.

Wattsburg Area School District Superintendent Kenneth Berlin issued the following statement:

“The Wattsburg Area School District extends its deepest sympathies to the family and friends of Wattsburg Area Middle School student, Noah Wion. According to his parents, Noah passed away this morning as a result of an accident that occurred at approximately 3:10 p.m. on Thursday, February 9th when Noah was struck by a vehicle after exiting a school bus. The accident occurred on Station Road near the intersection with New Road.”

“The district and its transportation service provider, Durham School Services are cooperating fully with the State Police who are conducting an active investigation into this tragic accident. “

“The District’s crisis response team has met with professional consultants from the Northwest Tri-County Intermediate Unit to develop a plan of support for students and staff.”

A GoFundMe account has been set up to help Wion's family pay for funeral expenses.