Woman Dies From Injuries From January Car Accident

A Waterford woman seriously injured in a recent car accident, has died from her injuries.

The accident happened back on January 29th, on Peach street in Summit township.

State Police say Lisa Huffman, 55, lost control of her car just north of Elk Creek Road. Her vehicle then started to spin and crossed the center line.

A pickup truck driven by George Markle, 60, did not have time to stop, and slammed into her vehicle, sending it into a ditch.

Erie County Coroner Lyell Cook says Huffman succumbed to her injuries, and died Friday morning at the hospital.