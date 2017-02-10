Tom Loftus Announces Candidacy for Erie County Executive - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Tom Loftus Announces Candidacy for Erie County Executive

An Edinboro man has tossed his hat in the ring for Erie County Executive.

Tom Loftus, a retired Erie County corrections officer, announced he is running as a republican.

He made the announcement Friday morning at East 6th and Parade in Erie - the site of one of Erie's latest homicides.

Loftus chose this location because he says his campaign will focus on gun violence in the city.

He says he will make it a priority with his five-part plan to fight gun violence.

Loftus ran for Erie County Executive four years ago but lost in the primary election.

