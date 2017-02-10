Autopsy to Be Done In Erie County on Elk County Landfill Worker

We are learning that an autopsy will be done in Erie County on the man whose body was pulled from an Elk Creek landfill after being missing for nearly two days. That's according to Erie County Coroner Lyell Cook. The man was working at the landfill when a large area of soil and trash collapsed on Wednesday afternoon and buried him alive.

Reports are that he was 49 years old a 16 year employee of Greentree Landfill, there in Elk County. His body was removed Friday afternoon.

Officials say he was likely trapped under some 150-feet of garbage.

A number of pieces of heavy equipment were brought in to help with the search, including ground-penetrating radar.

Trooper Bruce Morris of the Pennsylvania State Police says, "I believe there were actually five employees that were working in the landfill area itself. Four of them were either able to get away from what was going on or were rescued by other people that were there." ##