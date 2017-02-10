Residents Displaced by Albion Fire Get Assistance, React to Arso - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Residents Displaced by Albion Fire Get Assistance, React to Arson Arrest

Over 80 residents, displaced by a fire yesterday at the Barnett Apartment Building in Albion, are going through a lot. Not only do they not know when they can return to their homes, but they must also deal with the knowledge that one of their fellow residents is charged with setting the fire.

The people who had to flee from yesterday's fire gathered at the St Lawrence Catholic Church Social Hall this morning for breakfast, served by the Red Cross.
About 19 people slept at the social hall last night, but many others came for the breakfast. Some heard for the first time that one of their neighbors, Charlie Beck, 34, was charged with setting the fire.
   

They also heard a presentation from the building's manager. The manager told them that a damage assessment still has to be conducted at the building, and it is unknown when the residents can return to their homes. The Red Cross is assisting the residents with every need..housing, clothing, medication, and money. 63 cases, individuals and families, were processed today.
   

It's been a tough day. The residents are inconvenienced by the fire, and stunned by the arrest.

"That's kind of scary, in a way.  You don't know who your neighbors are.  But, everything will work out," said Edward Chamberlain.

Beck, the man charged with setting the fire, is in the Erie County Prison with bond set at $250,000. Police are linking him with a cigarette lighter found near the origin of the blaze.
   

