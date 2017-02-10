Fortis Institute Gives Kids a Reason to Smile - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Fortis Institute Gives Kids a Reason to Smile

Posted: Updated:

Some local kids have a reason to smile for Community Give Kids a Smile Day.

Kids under the age of 18 got a chance to receive free preventative dental care Friday.

Dental hygiene students from Fortis Institute helped kids who desperately need treatment.

"There's a large part of our community who doesn't have access to dental care, so once a year, we hold this event, so that hopefully we can bring those patients in so they can't be seen at an early age to help prevent future problems," said Karen Omniewski, program director at the Fortis Institute.

It has hosted the event for the past 11 years.

