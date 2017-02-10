LECOM purchases naming rights to Pittsburgh Pirates spring training home

"Lake Erie" might be a part of the Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine's (LECOM) name. But the school's branch campus in Bradenton, Fla. is quickly becoming a second home.

"I've been spending more time down here and we're looking at more programs, so I think the future is bright down here," said Silvia Ferretti, D.O., LECOM provost and vice president.

Ferretti and other LECOM directors on Friday announced a partnership with that city's biggest attraction, purchasing the naming rights to the Pittsburgh Pirates spring training facility. What was McKechnie Field since 1969 is now LECOM Park.

"It's more than the naming rights, though. This is a partnership that is at an educational and community service level," said Ferretti.

"I am convinced that LECOM is the right partner for all the right reasons," said Frank Coonelly, Pirates president.

It's a partnership that could prove mutually beneficial. Bradenton-based LECOM students will work alongside Pirates trainers, gaining practical experience. The 15-year agreement solidifies LECOM's place in Bradenton for generations of students to come.

The announcement comes just months after LECOM saved tens of millions of dollars by signing a 10-year public service grant agreement with Erie County worth $9.3 million; and their Bradenton campus continues to grow, from 150 students when it opened in 2008, according to Ferretti, to more than 1,700 students now.

"We're going to be in this community a long time and expand in this community," she said.

Financial terms of the deal have not been disclosed. But the move leaves some wondering, what does this mean for LECOM's future in Erie?

"I think the benefits that we're going to get out of it really outweigh what the costs will be," said Ferretti by phone from Bradenton Friday afternoon.

What it does mean, is that LECOM, the nation's largest medical school, is expanding its footprint not only as a college, but into professional baseball and beyond.