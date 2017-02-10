Local Insurance Agency Holds Campaign To 'Make-A-Wish' Come True

For their second year, Lafaro Insurance Agency is working with Make-A-Wish to help a local child's wish come true.

They became involved with the organization a few years ago after attending the annual Waffles for Wishes event.

"We got to see an actual child have a wish granted and you cannot attend one of those events without leaving a changed person," said Robert Lafaro, Owner of Lafaro Agency.

Last year, they granted a wish for a young boy named Everson, who found out about his wish at the annual Edinboro University 'Make-A-Wish Day'.

"His wish was to go to Lego Land. He went to see the San Francisco Zoo, and he went to Sea World and he went to see the Lego Master build a one of a kind LEGO sea monster," said Lafaro.

So far, Lafaro doesn't know who will receive the wish from their campaign.

Jan Stork, the Senior Director of Make-A-Wish said children granted a wish are those suffering from life-threatening illnesses.

"So we come into their life at a time where they're really struggling... and then we're able to come in and really give them some control back in their life instead of the illness controlling them," said Stork.

Our local Make-A-Wish grants about 40-60 wishes a year relying on community support to make them come true.

"It's really how you see that every gift makes a difference, some people can give $25 and some people can give $250 but combined it can truly make one child's wish come true," said Stork.

With a only a few days left of their campaign to raise the $4,400 needed to grant a wish, Lafaro is making every donation count by matching every dollar until Valentine's Day.

To donate to their campaign: http://wish.mlia.link