Some might say they were in “puppy love” at Family First Sports Park. That was the goal for the non-profit Erie Puppy Mill Awareness’ Cupids and Canines event.

"Well we really wanted to promote the “adopt don't shop” message in Erie. You know, Erie Puppy Mill Awareness we really want to focus on the shelter dogs in need,” says Jennifer Grimshawe, vice president of Erie Puppy Mill Awareness.

Cupids Canines turned out to be a milestone moment with many area adoption agencies coming together for the cause.

"Let's face it, we all love dogs, don't we? So if everybody here can come together and put differences aside, and help our little furry friends, I'm sure that's not a bad thing,” says Adam Reichert.

"I think it's really important that they come together and collaborate you can accomplish more when you're all working together,” says Kelsey Hooker.

Featured animals up for adoption strutted their stuff during a fashion show. Bunnies, dogs, and puppies were shown off, with the puppies struggling to get down the catwalk.

The best part of adopting a shelter dog is they always give you a unique experience.

"These dogs deserve a second chance... They are the most undeniable, loyal love that you will ever get,” says Jennifer.

Education about puppy mills was also part of Cupids and Canines.

"I wouldn't say I'm the most informed about puppy mills, but generally know what it consists of. And the damage that can be done to some of these dogs that are raised there,” says Adam.

After officially becoming a 501c3 non-profit in December, Erie Puppy Mill Awareness can continue that education, and start accepting donations to animals in need.

You can learn more about Erie Puppy Mill Awareness and their other events by clicking here.