Teacher and Coach Runs for Erie School Board

A retired Erie school teacher and coach announced her candidacy for Erie school Board Thursday.

Darlene Feeney made her announcement at Calamari's. Feeney has 30 years experience in education and coaching;

20 of those years with the Erie School District.

She is a life long resident of Erie and says she's passionate about the need for the fair funding formula for school districts.

Thanks to her prior experience in education. Feeney is running on the Republican ticket. The Pennsylvania primary election is May 16th.