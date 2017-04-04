Bob Hersch Enters Race for Erie City Controller - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Bob Hersch Enters Race for Erie City Controller

Bob Hersch

A democratic challenger is entering the race for Erie City Controller.

Bob Hersch tells Erie News Now he believes in using his business background, education and experience to help streamline organizations and make them more efficient.

He wants to examine the cost benefit of modernizing city operations and upgrade systems to better track, account and deliver services to Erie residents.

Hersch says he has spent more than 25 years in private industry as a controller, finance director and chief financial officer.

He has also worked a corporate auditor for a Fortune 200 company, the executive director of a small, local environmental non-profit, and a managing director/controller for a national environmental non-profit.

Hersch will face off against incumbent Teresa Stankiewicz. No republicans are running.

The primary election is May 16.

