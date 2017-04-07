Crowded Election Ballot Certified

The Erie County Election Board today officially certified the ballot for next month's primary.

It is a big one, with 604 candidates are running for local and state offices.

Election workers say it may take voters longer than usual to cast their ballots due to the number of choices.

Because so many candidates filed petitions and other paperwork, election workers have been busy.

Erie County Clerk of Elections Doug Smith said, "So we are serving candidates and what they need and also they want to take a look at their opponents and what they are doing. We had 7 or 8 court challenges as well. So it has been an extremely busy time."

The races attracting the most attention include Erie Mayor, Erie City Council, Erie County Executive, and Millcreek Township Supervisor.

