Chautauqua County Now Seeing Same Exact Number of Republican Voters As Registered Democrats

After years of being a Democratic County, Chautauqua County in Western New York has now turned dead even. There is now the same amount of democrats as is republicans.

New York state election law requires each of the 62 county boards in the state to set its official enrollment totals by party on April 1, each year.

The established totals for Chautauqua County are 26,057 democratic and 26,057 republican...the exact same. Conservative voters come in at 1,904. There's also 187 Green Party voters. ##