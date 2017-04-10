Chautauqua County Now Seeing Same Exact Number of Republican Vot - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Chautauqua County Now Seeing Same Exact Number of Republican Voters As Registered Democrats

Posted: Updated:

After years of being a Democratic County, Chautauqua County in Western New York has now turned dead even. There is now the same amount of democrats as is republicans. 

New York state election law requires each of the 62 county boards in the state to set its official enrollment totals by party on April 1, each year. 
The established totals for Chautauqua County are 26,057 democratic and 26,057 republican...the exact same. Conservative voters come in at 1,904. There's also 187 Green Party voters. ## 

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com