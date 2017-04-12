Off-Duty Erie Police Officer Charged with Homicide by Vehicle while DUI in McKean Township Crash

Pennsylvania State Police Wednesday filed charges against an off-duty Erie Police officer with homicide by vehicle with DUI in a fatal McKean Township crash.

Cheryl Frey, 46, faces several other charges including aggravated assault by vehicle while DUI, homicide by vehicle, DUI, involuntary manslaughter, and two summary traffic violations.

Frey was arraigned on the charges Wednesday afternoon in front of District Judge Denise Stuck-Lewis, the judge set her bond at $75,000.

The crash occurred just after midnight Feb. 18 on Route 99 between Greenlee Road and Old Route 99.

Troopers say Frey was driving northbound when she crossed the center line, hitting a southbound vehicle head-on, killing Wade Schulze, 57, of Erie.

Investigators say her blood alcohol content was .231% within hours of the crash, which is nearly three times the legal limit. State Police reviewed surveillance video from a nearby bar, showing Frey leaving about 10 minutes before the deadly crash, "Through the course of our investigation we were able to determine that she had been to a couple of different bars throughout the evening in the McKean area," said Lt. Wayne Kline with Pennsylvania State Police.

Frey's attorney, Phil Friedman, says she feels terrible about the accident, "She's very remorseful since it happened, she's very upset, it's just a sad sad case all the way around," said Friedman. "She's been a well-respected police officer for the last 9 years, protecting people and enforcing the law, and to be involved in this is very difficult for her," Friedman added.

A third vehicle then came upon the accident, but the driver, Danny Hamilton, 35, of Edinboro, was not injured. Investigators determined his vehicle did not hit Schulze's vehicle, but it did hit Frey's car after the deadly crash. State Police say he did run from the scene after the accident, but he was arrested and taken in for blood testing.

State Police say they also charged him Wednesday, with DUI and leaving the scene of an accident.

Frey was treated for injuries at the scene and flown to UPMC Hamot, at Wednesday's hearing she was using crutches from the injuries she sustained in the crash.

State police served five search warrants Feb. 21. Three of them were for the vehicles involved. The other two were for Frey's medical records. The first was for a visit Frey had with a private physician Feb. 17 - the day before the crash. The second was for records from UPMC Hamot for treatment after the crash.

The warrants say the four fire department members who found Frey at the scene say she smelled of alcohol.

According to the criminal complaint, her blood alcohol content was .231% just about an hour and a half after the crash. A trooper who interviewed her at the hospital two hours later stated he could smell alcohol and described her eyes were 'glassy and bloodshot'.

Frey told police she only remembered what happened at her first stop - the Saint Francis Ushers Club. She said she did not remember going to the Valley Inn on Old Route 99 or being there. Surveillance footage from the Valley Inn reportedly shows her arriving there and leaving an hour later around 11:59 p.m. State Police were called to the accident around 12:20 a.m. A nearby resident told investigators he heard the "huge crash" at approximately 12:10 a.m.

Lt. Kline says it was a lengthy and in-depth investigation. With the accident reconstruction team analyzing several aspects of the crash, awaiting blood tests results, serving search warrants, and reviewing surveillance video from the bars State Police say Frey stopped at before the deadly crash.

"It's important for the community to recognize that regardless of what investigation we're tasked with, we're going to do the best job that we possibly can," said Lt. Kline. "We have a duty and an obligation to the community to be fair and impartial, and there's nobody that works in the State Police that doesn't take that very seriously. While we don't necessarily like to investigate other law enforcement agencies, we are going to be above board, be fair, honest, and maintain integrity, and that includes making difficult decisions like today," Lt. Kline continued.