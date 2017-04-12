Preliminary Hearing Continued After 15-Year-Old Homicide Defendant Shows Up Without Attorney

The Erie teenager charged in a deadly shooting from earlier this year made his way into court today. Now 15-year old Keyon Lucas is one of the youngest murder defendants the Erie County courthouse has ever seen.

Keyon Lucas showed up in the courtroom Wednesday morning without an attorney representing him. District Justice, Paul Bizzarro sternly asked Lucas where his attorney was, he claimed he never got the paperwork. The assistant district attorneys prosecuting the case said otherwise. They have on record that Lucas denied a court appointed attorney and failed to hire private counsel.

Bizzarro granted a continuance in the case but warned Lucas if he does this again, his case will be bound over to trial.

Lucas is facing charges of 1st degree murder for the death of 24-year old Lavell Beason back in January.

Lucas was on the run for about a month before a fugitive task force found him hiding in the basement of a home in Detroit, Michigan.

He was there along with 25-year old Erie man Grover Lyons who’s the suspect in a another deadly shooting from back on new year's eve.

There's been no official word from police on why the two were hiding out together.