City Leaders React to Federal Decision Clearing Police Officers

City Leaders React to Federal Decision Clearing Police Officers of Using Excessive Force

A federal investigation has cleared Erie Police officers of using excessive force.

The U.S. Department of Justice ruled that the white officers did not violate the civil rights of African American suspect Montrice Bolden.

Erie News Now was first to show you the surveillance video of part of the confrontation between Bolden and the officers in an east side Erie parking lot.

The video sparked anger, concern, and some community protests.

The federal probe was launched at the request of leaders of the African American community.

But after an eight month long investigation into the incident, all the officers were cleared of any criminal wrongdoing against Bolden.

And they will not face any disciplinary action from the city.

Erie Mayor Joe Sinnott said, "We believe based on our knowledge of everything that went on, the officers conduct was found to be appropriate."

Erie Police Chief Don Dacus said,"Basing it on the video alone did not do it justice. There are further details and facts that support our officers' actions that night and the use of force they took."

FBI agents reviewed the surveillance tape, reports and statements from Bolden, the officers and some witnesses.

But they never spoke with the officers face-to face.

