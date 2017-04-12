Sen. Toomey Tours Lord Corporation

U.S. Senator Pat Toomey is now aware of Erie's contributions to our national defense. The senator toured Lord Corporation, a chief supplier to the United States Military.

800 people work at the giant manufacturing, research, and engineering facility in Summit Township. Many are involved in the production of parts for the aviation and aerospace industry. Toomey is particularly interested in the plant because it is a major supplier for the Department of Defense.



The senator met personally with the Lord employees who develop components for various types of military aircraft.. After the tour, Toomey explained what he learned from his visit.

"A much better understanding of how sophisticated, and complex, and impressive, and important, the pieces they manufacture...the components that the military forces rely on. Top grade," he said.

Lord makes components for military aircraft such as the V-22 Osprey and the Chinook helicopter.

