New Restaurant Noosa Opens Soon at North East Marina

A new restaurant called Noosa is getting ready to open at North East Marina. Chef Dan Kern and his partners, known for their culinary craft at 1201 Kitchen in Erie have been working hard. They are transforming what was a seasonal restaurant, The Crazy Parrot, into a sleek new year-round concept.

Noosa is named for a beach in Australia on the Sunshine Coast. Kern and his team say the food and aesthetic will embody that spirit of relaxation. The menu will include everything from sandwiches, to all natural burgers, to steak and seafood dinners and everything in between. "We want to make it a concept that's everything to everybody," Kern said. "So if you want to come here, hang on the patio have a glass of wine, inexpensive dinner...it's kind of a more affordable set of menu items, same focus on quality, everything's hand made," Kern added.

With 50 seats indoors and 100 more on the outdoor patios and bar overlooking the marina, it's a big venture that will add 20 new jobs and allow other chefs on Kern's staff to grow and shine.

The venture is a partnership with Bob Mazza of Mazza Winery, who took over management of the marina in January. He says it will be a draw for locals, wine tourists as well as boaters, and a chance to promote local wines, beers, and spirits. "I saw actually a pretty good fit," Mazza said. "The license here for the Noosa restaurant actually is my liquor license and that enables us basically to focus on Pennsylvania wines, Pennsylvania craft beers and also Pennsylvania spirits, that's as a result of new legislation that was enacted in August of last year, something in the wine industry we've been working very hard to accomplish."

Mazza said he has had many inquiries about the restaurant and the marina from all over. The marina opens this weekend on April 15. Noosa is expected to open April 23. Members of the North East Chamber of Commerce will get a sneak preview at a business after hours event on April 19. You can check out the Noosa menu at www.noosanortheast.com.