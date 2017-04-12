Clergy, Attorney, Aunt of Bolden Give Response to DOJ Finding on His Arrest

Over time Erie's police chief and mayor have been meeting with Bishop Dwane Brock over the Montrice Bolden case, and other concerns in the city.

Brock is a local African American Clergy Member, who is also the founder of Eagles Nest Leadership in Erie.

He says there's been questions about the process used to review the Bolden case, and despite the findings being revealed Wednesday, he hopes there's continued dialogue and conversation between community leaders to build trust between the community and the police department.

Part of the arrest of 42-year-old Montrice Bolden was caught on camera in June of 2016 while in the parking lot of an East Erie bar. It showed Erie Police officers getting physical with Bolden, who was later taken to the hospital. The video raised the question about if excessive force was used during the arrest, and prompted an internal EPD investigation and a Department of Justice Investigation.

Wednesday, Brock said he said, "It's disappointing in areas, but yet we want to understand the actual process. What process of investigating did the U.S. Attorneys Office go through?"

Attorneys for Bolden released a statement after the news of the DOJ investigation came out, and said, "The federal government has decided to stand down in the prosecution of this criminal conduct but this is by no means the end of the road." The statement went on to say, "(Pennsylvania) Attorney General Shapiro can show the people of the Commonwealth that he will not stand for a citizen to be treated the way Montrice was by the Erie Police Department by launching his own investigation and filing criminal charges against the officers."

Erie News Now also talked with the Aunt of Bolden. Dr. Cynthia King Bolden Gardner, J.D., says "We are going to pursue every legal avenue that we can pursue." She tells Erie News Now that she's also disappointed in the findings and feels that the Erie Police Department and Department of Justice did not follow protocol. As we've been reporting, the arresting EPD officers in the Bolden case from June, were not interviewed as part of the investigation. Rather, the surveillance video and reports filed by officers were turned over and used.

Bolden was set to go on trial for aggravated assault and other charges on Monday, April 10. That was continued. No new trial date has been set. ####