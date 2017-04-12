Pennsylvania State Park, Forest Rangers to Carry Narcan to Treat - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Pennsylvania State Park, Forest Rangers to Carry Narcan to Treat Overdoses

Posted: Updated:

The Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources will equip state park and forest rangers, managers and assistant managers with naloxone to cut down on overdose fatalities, Gov. Tom Wolf announced Wednesday.

Since 2015, there have been seven drug-related deaths on DCNR lands. There have been more than a dozen incidents where assistance was provided during an overdose.

“The opioid epidemic is a health crisis that cannot be ignored,” Gov. Wolf said. “It affects all groups and locations – urban and rural, young and old, people from all walks of life. Rural areas, including state parks and forests, are not immune to this epidemic.”

300 workers will be trained and equipped with the life-saving drug. DCNR enforcement officers will complete the naloxone training through a virtual training program. They will carry the kits in their vehicle when in uniformed patrol status.

“These men and women often are the first responders when tragedy strikes among our more than 38 million state park visitors and as many as 5 million state forest visitors,” said DCNR Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn.

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com