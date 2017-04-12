Pennsylvania State Park, Forest Rangers to Carry Narcan to Treat Overdoses

The Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources will equip state park and forest rangers, managers and assistant managers with naloxone to cut down on overdose fatalities, Gov. Tom Wolf announced Wednesday.

Since 2015, there have been seven drug-related deaths on DCNR lands. There have been more than a dozen incidents where assistance was provided during an overdose.

“The opioid epidemic is a health crisis that cannot be ignored,” Gov. Wolf said. “It affects all groups and locations – urban and rural, young and old, people from all walks of life. Rural areas, including state parks and forests, are not immune to this epidemic.”

300 workers will be trained and equipped with the life-saving drug. DCNR enforcement officers will complete the naloxone training through a virtual training program. They will carry the kits in their vehicle when in uniformed patrol status.

“These men and women often are the first responders when tragedy strikes among our more than 38 million state park visitors and as many as 5 million state forest visitors,” said DCNR Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn.