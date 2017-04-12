Video Shows Meadville Police Officer Being Dragged By Van

A simple traffic stop turned into a life-threatening situation for one Meadville police officer, after the driver sped off dragging the officer for a short distance.

The incident occurred last July, but the video was obtained by the Meadville Tribune through a right-to-know request after the driver, 29-year-old Jamie Bingham of Meadville was charged last month.

In the video, you can see the responding officers approaching her van. Then, they noticed she was acting suspicious and possibly under the influence of a substance.

According to Assistant Chief of Meadville Police, Michael Tautin, that's when Bingham tried to flee.

"The officer who's arm was in the vehicle, got hung up, and he was dragged across the street telling the driver to stop," explained Tautin.

She shook off the officer, Eli Provost, then sped away leading police on a chase through the city, reaching speeds up to 80 miles per hour before crashing the van.

This scenario is an example of the dangers an officer faces in any situation.

"We might be pulling over something like this that was just a routine traffic stop to let them know about a deficiency in their vehicle, and they're under the influence of something or they have just committed a crime that we aren't aware of," said Tautin.

For those on the other end of the situation, he has one piece of advice.

"If an officer gives you instructions, obey the officer's instructions, we're giving you instructions so that we keep you safe, keep ourselves safe, keep the public safe," he explained.

Bingham was sentenced in March to more than two years in state prison.