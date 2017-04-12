Teen Seriously Injured in Linesville Accident

A 16-year-old boy suffered serious injuries to his lower body after being involved in an accident in Linesville, Wednesday.

According to police reports, Ethan T. Onderko was traveling west on Center Rd when he lost control of his car for an unknown reason.

He crossed over oncoming traffic and hit a wooden fence post with the drivers side of his bumper.

From there, Onderko continued to drive west until he hit a large tree about 10 yards from the fence.

He was life flighted to UPMC-Hamot for treatment of serious injuries. Reports say, Onderko was wearing his seat belt during the accident.