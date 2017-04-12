Women's Club of Erie Celebrates 120 Years with a Special Guest

In recognition of the Woman's Club of Erie's 120th anniversary, a celebration dinner featuring Sr. Joan Chittester was held Wednesday evening.

In her speech, Sr. Chittester focused on the topic of "moral leadership of women."

The evening included raffle baskets, networking, a book signing and dinner.

Sr. Chittester is an author and international speaker.

She also serves as the co-chair for the Global Peace Initiative of Women.