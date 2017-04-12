Erie School District administrators hoping for consolidation by August

Initially, Erie School District Superintendent Jay Badams was in favor of "Option D," a proposal that would gradually implement the district's consolidation plan over two school years and allow Strong Vincent and East to remain high schools for one more school year with full consolidation in 2018-19. But now, he wants it all complete by the start of next school year, August 28.

"My decision was impacted by listening to our community advisory group, which consists of parents and community leaders," said Badams Wednesday night following the Erie School Board's committee of the whole meeting that lasted nearly four hours.

But concerns about student safety have some board members leaning toward "Option E" -- phasing in the changes over four years through the 2021-22 school year. But "E" would actually cost the district over $1.2 million next year because of construction on Central Tech, which is scheduled to begin in 2018.

"Because the savings are phased in over a number of years, we haven't reached the $3 million in savings to offset the cost of the debt service," said Brian Polito, the district's chief financial officer, citing the estimated $3 million annual cost the district will endure throughout a $67 million renovation and addition project on the high school.

"Option A" -- the plan Badams and the administration is leaning toward -- would save the district nearly $4.3 million in the 2017-18 school year. That's the plan the district has considered throughout the last several months and considered on its city-wide Listening Tour in March. The plan would close two elementary schools -- Emerson-Gridley and Wayne -- convert Strong Vincent and East into middle schools and move Central Tech and Collegiate Academy into magnet high schools. The district is considering six magnets throughout the two schools over the next five years, said Bea Habursky, assistant superintendent.

The board has to pick an option by next Wednesday's regularly scheduled public meeting, but may delay the vote after three board members were unavailable to attend Wednesday's meeting, according to Daria Devlin, district spokesperson.

One thing the district can agree on: some of their magnet options within the two high schools will begin next year.

"They will phase in," said Habursky, "but we do want to offer the programs we have to all of our students."

"We're actually looking at improving our educational resources for our students despite our funding situation," said Badams.

All of this will be factored into the district's revised Financial Recovery Plan, which must now be submitted to the Pennsylvania Department of Education by the end of May after receiving a 30-day extension this week, Badams announced Wednesday.