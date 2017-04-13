Sheriffs Search for Wanted Suspects

Each week, Erie News Now teams up with area law enforcement to help land wanted suspects behind bars.

This week, they are looking 44-year-old Charles Wojciechowski.

Sheriffs want him for a probation violation warrant on the charge of burglary.

They are also asking for your help finding 24-year-old Shelby Humes.

She is wanted for possession of red phosphorus to deliver.

If you have any information on their whereabouts, you are asked to call the Erie County Sheriff's Warrant Division at 451-7436.