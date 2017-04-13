Presque Isle Looking For Lifeguards This Summer

Here at the peninsula, life guarding jobs are in high demand, that's because every summer over 4 million people visit Presque Isle.

Just how important are lifeguards when it comes to swimming in the lake?

The United States Lifeguard Association estimates that there's only a 1 in 18 million chance of drowning while swimming in a lifeguard protected beach.

So how do you go about becoming a life guard on Presque Isle?

According to lifeguard management, the process is fairly simple.

The main requirements are that you're over 16 years of age, have lifeguard certification, and CPR certification as well.

Previous lifeguard experience is preferred, but not required.

Once hired, all life guards will be trained.

Now, let's talk about what's expected once you've got the job.

Every lifeguard will work 40 hours a week, including weekends and 4th of July, which are the busiest times at the park.

But, life guarding on the peninsula has it perks.

The job pays $12.47 cents an hour.

That's about 5 dollars more than the state's minimum wage.



So if you're interested, take a look at the information on your screen.

To apply, all you have to do is visit the state employment website, or call lifeguard management at the number on your screen.

Once all of the positions are filled, the peninsula expects to have a total of 55 lifeguards, first responders, supervisors and managers this year.

The job is physically demanding but is also provides the opportunity to connect with the public and even be promoted for summers to come.



