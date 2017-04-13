State Rep. Flo Fabrizio Diagnosed with Cancer, to Undergo Chemotherapy

State Rep. Flo Fabrizio, of Erie, says he will undergo chemotherapy after being diagnosed with pancreatic cancer, according to a statement released Thursday.

The diagnosis comes after Rep. Fabrizio was recently hospitalized for a bleeding ulcer.

Specialists and oncologists in Erie and Pittsburgh determined the best course of treatment is chemotherapy, the statement said. He will start treatment shortly.

Rep. Fabrizio says he will continue to serve his Erie constituents in Harrisburg. He represents the 2nd legislative district and serves as the Democratic chairman of the House Health Committee.

He will be in Harrisburg when the House reconvenes next week.