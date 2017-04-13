Lake Erie Cycle Fest to Debut in August

A new event this August will highlight biking and cycling in the Erie region.

The Erie Sports Commission Thursday morning announced the Lake Erie Cycle Fest.

It starts Thursday, Aug. 10 with a slow roll around downtown Erie and ends with live music at a block party in Perry Square.

Friday, cyclists can ride through Erie's vineyards, fruit farms and along the lakeshore in North East.

EmergyCare's Tour de West County Saturday will showcase the area's farmland.

The weekend wraps up with a scavenger hunt-themed ride Sunday that starts in Frontier Park.

Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield and Saint Vincent Hospital are helping to make the Cycle Fest possible.

"We are really interested in helping Erie and visitors to Erie get out and get active and especially see our wonderful, beautiful Erie county," said Nina Ferraro of Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield and Saint Vincent Hospital.

"We certainly hope that people will choose a couple of events to participate in, come in from out of town, and spend the weekend with us on their bikes," said Jennifer Farrar of EmergyCare.

Proceeds from the Cycle Fest will benefit EmergyCare, WQLN and the YMCA of Greater Erie.