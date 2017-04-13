Lake Erie Cycle Fest to Debut in August - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Lake Erie Cycle Fest to Debut in August

Posted: Updated:

A new event this August will highlight biking and cycling in the Erie region.

The Erie Sports Commission Thursday morning announced the Lake Erie Cycle Fest.

It starts Thursday, Aug. 10 with a slow roll around downtown Erie and ends with live music at a block party in Perry Square.

Friday, cyclists can ride through Erie's vineyards, fruit farms and along the lakeshore in North East.

EmergyCare's Tour de West County Saturday will showcase the area's farmland.

The weekend wraps up with a scavenger hunt-themed ride Sunday that starts in Frontier Park.

Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield and Saint Vincent Hospital are helping to make the Cycle Fest possible.

"We are really interested in helping Erie and visitors to Erie get out and get active and especially see our wonderful, beautiful Erie county," said Nina Ferraro of Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield and Saint Vincent Hospital.

"We certainly hope that people will choose a couple of events to participate in, come in from out of town, and spend the weekend with us on their bikes," said Jennifer Farrar of EmergyCare.

Proceeds from the Cycle Fest will benefit EmergyCare, WQLN and the YMCA of Greater Erie.

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com