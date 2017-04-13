Man Waives Preliminary Hearing in Bank Robbery Case - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Man Waives Preliminary Hearing in Bank Robbery Case

The man charged with the February robbery of the ErieBank in downtown Erie will face trial.

William O'Brien, 39, waived his right to a preliminary hearing Thursday morning.

O'Brien is charged with robbery, theft by unlawful taking, receiving stolen property, terroristic threats and possessing an instrument of crime.

Bank tellers told police a man with a plastic gun walked into the bank and demanded money Feb. 6.

Police say they found clothing and some other evidence in a nearby dumpster.

He was arrested shortly afterwards.

O'Brien remains in the Erie County Prison on $100,000 bond.

