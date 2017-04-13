Millcreek Police Ask for Help to Find Missing Woman

The Millcreek Township Police Department is asking for your help to find a missing person.

Michelle Howland, 35, was last seen during the early morning hours Wednesday.

She is approximately 5 feet tall and 140 pounds with blue eyes, black hair.

Howland was last seen wearing a blue fleece, black shirt, black sweat pants and gray shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Millcreek Police at 814-833-7777.