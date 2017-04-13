Bond Changed for Erie Man Charged in December Hostage Situation - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Bond Changed for Erie Man Charged in December Hostage Situation

Posted: Updated:
Shavez Jones Shavez Jones

A district judge Thursday changed the bond for an Erie man charged in connection to a December hostage situation.

Shavez Jones, 29, can now post $10,000 unsecured bond. It was first set at $100,000 monetary bond at the arraignment, then it was changed to 10 percent in February.

Jones faces charges including aggravated assault and terroristic threats.

Officers were called to West 11th and Cascade around 3 a.m. Dec. 19 for a man with a gun holding two people hostage.

Police say Jones tried to shoot a man in the head, but the gun misfired. He then fired a gun at a woman but missed, investigators say.

The suspect then reportedly entered another apartment in that same building with two people inside. Police surrounded the home, and the woman eventually escaped safely.

After about an hour, Jones came out of the home and police arrested him. Nobody was hurt.

Police say they recovered the gun that Jones tossed out the window during the standoff.

His preliminary hearing for Thursday was also continued until May 25.

