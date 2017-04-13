MyErie Efforts Becomes Campaign and Contest

The #MyErie effort started on its own as a response to what some people perceived as negative national news coverage of Erie.

But now it is becoming an organized campaign and contest.

VisitErie launched the contest today.

It runs through Labor Day.

The grand prize will include Erie hotel stays, plus passes to local attractions including Waldameer, Splash Lagoon, the Erie Zoo and Erie Playhouse.

Basically any photograph, video, tweet or post with the #MyErie will automatically be entered into the contest.

And you can look at all the entries on MyEriePa.com website.

John Oliver of VisitErie said, "WE are anxiously looking forward to being able to shape what others in the community find so special, that they want to take the time to tell others about."

Erie television and radio stations will be airing messages explaining the campaign and contest.