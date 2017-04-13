Erie Humane Society Raising Awareness to Animal Cruelty Cases

The Humane Society of Northwest Pennsylvania is raising awareness about animal cruelty in the community.

Some recent cases of animal abuse have ended with serious charges.

Charges were filed Thursday, against an Erie man for allegedly severely beating his dog.

Where as before he might get a slap on the wrist, the Humane Society's Animal Cruelty Division is holding animal abusers much more accountable.

"Butters" is a one year old Pit Bull, who earlier this month suffered severe injures to her head, face and eyes, reportedly at the hands of her owner.

Thursday, Lisa Stiles, Chief Investigating Officer with the Animal Cruelty Division of Erie's Humane Society, charged her owner Justin Dickerson, 25, of Erie, with a misdemeanor count of cruelty to animals, and 2 summary counts.

Stiles says Dickerson admitted to her to badly beating Butters with his fists and another object, after she went to the bathroom on his carpet.

A neighbor called authorities when he heard the beating, and the dog yelping in pain. According to Stiles, Butters suffered from significant bruising on her muzzle and face, and her eyelids were red and swollen. She had a fever of nearly105 degrees and trauma to both of her corneas. She also had several lacerations on her face, ears, and rest of her body.

According to the criminal complaint, Butters was also kept enclosed in a small stairwell full of feces and urine, without drinking water.

Dickerson handed her over to authorities, and Butters now is recovering well at the Humane Society Shelter. She could be ready to be adopted into a new family in a couple of weeks.

And a chihuahua, named Cookie suffered fractured ribs and swollen face and eyes, last year.

Kevin Deck of Erie plead guilty to a misdemeanor charge in that case.

And you may remember the case of Kenneth Joint, charged with a felony for dog fighting, for allegedly having his dog attack and kill a cat, an attack he caught on video and shared with others.

Stiles says the harsh charges in each case are warranted, and she also hopes to deter animal abuse, with these stiffer charges and bigger consequences, "We're happy that these cases are getting more attention and we're able to charge the higher offenses, hopefully this will give the community a chance to know that we're here, we're here to cite these individuals that have committed these crimes and hopefully in the future make them think twice about harming the animal," said Stiles.

Stiles says she runs all her cases through Erie County District Attorney Jack Daneri's office, he reviews the investigation an determines whether to approve the charges.

If you suspect animal abuse, you can call the Humane Society Animal Cruelty Division, Erie's A.N.N.A. Shelter, or the Animal Enforcement Officer in the city of Erie.