Report Lists Summit Township Third for Number of State Police Calls

A report is listing Summit Township as having the third highest number of calls to the State Police among all municipalities in Pennsylvania. That's heating up the debate over whether a fee should be imposed on municipalities that rely solely on the State Police for patrol coverage.

The news outlet Penn Live has released some facts and figures about Summit Township. The report claims Summit, with a population of 6,786, had 5,939 calls to the State Police in 2015. That's the third highest number in the state.

Summit relies solely on State Police coverage, and the municipality would pay dearly if a proposal by Governor Tom Wolf would become law. Wolf wants to impose a $25, per resident, fee on municipalities that do not have their own local police force.



But, Summit is in an interesting situation. Interstate 90 runs through the township, and State Police would respond to those Interstate calls, even if Summit had a local police force. The Penn Live report states that more than 10% of the State Police calls to Summit Township were on Interstate 90 alone.



Katie Schmid is the owner of Lucky Louie's, a bar and restaurant on Route 97. She doesn't mind the proposed fee, but wants to keep State Police patrols in Summit. Rick Craig is a Summit Township resident who wants to keep the status quo and is strongly opposed to the proposed fee. They disagree on the level of crime in the township.

"There's definitely some action. We have an Interstate. We have the casino. The casino doesn't draw crime, but it draws people. And there's accidents. There's different personalities that kind of clash with others," said Schmid.

"I think it's minimal, compared to the bigger cities and that. Out in this area we have very little problems, even with the casino across the street. I don't see too much at all," said Craig.



Summit is not alone in receiving statewide attention on the issue. Harborcreek Township recently made the news after a state lawmaker released a list placing Harborcreek as the fourth largest municipality in the state without a local police force.