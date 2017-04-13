City vs. County Baseball Game Set in Erie for June

The city and the county are gearing up to play ball, for babies. It's almost time for the annual Erie City vs. Erie County All Star Baseball game."

It's put on through the partnership of the Erie County umpires and the all star committee.

Over the past 25 years, the game has raised over $300,000 for local charities.

This year, the money is going to the Children's Miracle Network.

It will provide sleep sacks for babies to help prevent sudden infant death syndrome.

Christine Bowen, Director of the Children's Miracle Network, says "It was important for the umpires to choose a charity that affected children, in Erie County, in the community and we are so thankful for their support, the work tirelessly on this game."

Tim McQueeny, the Baseball Coach at Harborcreek High School says, "It's for a great cause, really looking forward to the game, it's a great place to play in that park, and once again it's most important because we are raising money for the kids."

At a press conference Thursday, the umpires presented the 2017, "Baseball Person of the Year", to Joe Spano, and the "Legacy Award" to Jim LeCorchick for their work in supporting and encouraging baseball in our area.

This year, the county will be the home team. The game is Friday, June 16 at UPMC Park. The pre-game starts at 6:30 p.m, with first pitch at 7.

