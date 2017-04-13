Bond Lowered, Posted for Off-Duty Erie Police Officer Charged in February Fatal Crash

The off-duty Erie Police officer with homicide by vehicle with DUI in a fatal McKean Township crash has posted bond after a judge lowered it Thursday.

Cheryl Frey, 46, was released from the Erie County Prison after posting 10 percent of $30,000, according to court and jail records.

District Judge Denise Stuck-Lewis originally set a straight bond of $75,000 during Frey's arraignment Wednesday afternoon, but Erie County Judge Stephanie Domitrovich lowered it upon the request of Frey's attorney, Phil Friedman, during a hearing Thursday afternoon.

Pennsylvania State Police filed charges against Frey Wednesday. They include aggravated assault by vehicle while DUI, homicide by vehicle, DUI, involuntary manslaughter, and two summary traffic violations.

The crash occurred just after midnight Feb. 18 on Route 99 between Greenlee Road and Old Route 99.

Troopers say Frey was driving northbound when she crossed the center line, hit a southbound vehicle head-on, and killed Wade Schulze, 57, of Erie.

Frey was treated for injuries at the scene and flown to UPMC Hamot.

During Wednesday's hearing, she was using crutches from the injuries she sustained in the crash.

Investigators say her blood alcohol content was .231% within hours of the crash, which is nearly three times the legal limit. State Police reviewed surveillance video from a nearby bar, showing Frey leaving about 10 minutes before the deadly crash.

"Through the course of our investigation we were able to determine that she had been to a couple of different bars throughout the evening in the McKean area," said Lt. Wayne Kline with Pennsylvania State Police.

Friedman says Frey feels terrible about the accident.

"She's very remorseful since it happened, she's very upset, it's just a sad sad case all the way around," said Friedman. "She's been a well-respected police officer for the last 9 years, protecting people and enforcing the law, and to be involved in this is very difficult for her."