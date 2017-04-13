Police confirm body found in shed is missing Millcreek woman

Police confirmed Friday the body discovered inside a shed at a Millcreek Township mobile home park is that of a missing Millcreek woman.

Millcreek Police were tipped off by a passerby around 6p.m. Thursday, and found the body inside a shed at the Village Mobile Home Park along Aduitori Dr. just off W. 6th St.

Michelle Howland, 35, went missing during early Wednesday morning, according to police.

There is no official cause of death yet, but the coroner says there is no sign of foul play.

Police say she was found alone in the shed. Howland was reportedly visiting an acquaintance in the area, and police say they are trying to figure out where she was before her body was found.

Investigators did recover other items in the shed that will be used to help determine the cause, including drug paraphernalia. It's unclear how long the body was inside the shed.

"We're going to work with the police and hopefully we'll bring this to a speedy conclusion," said Cook.

But neighbors say they had seen Howland in the area late Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning before she was reported missing. They said she does not live in the park.

"There are a couple of meth labs that we're aware of, and the authorities are aware of them," said Rebecca Lawson, who lives in the park and belongs to the park's neighborhood watch team. "Heroin, there have been some heroin overdoses across the street."

Millcreek Police put out a short statement Thursday night that said they were no longer searching for Howland.

Cook expects to release the details of the examination Friday. An autopsy is not currently scheduled, he said.

Police ask anyone who saw Howland Wednesday or Thursday to contact them at 814-833-7777.