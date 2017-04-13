Remembering a NFL Legend

"He knew what he wanted. He knew what the character of the Steelers was, and he insisted upon it," said Bill Sellers, of Dan Rooney. Sellers, a Pittsburgh Steelers fan, grew up in Pittsburgh but now resides in Edinboro.

"Patient, kind, and gentle. But he definitely had a presence about him when he walked into a room," said Mark Eisert, Seller's son-in-law, of Edinboro.

Both men remember Steelers Owner Dan Rooney, who passed away Thursday at 84-years-old. They're among the millions of people, mourning the loss of a Pittsburgh legend.

"It was easy to be a Steelers fan, it really was," said Sellers.

It was hard day for current and former players as well. Former Mercyhurst University football stand-out Brandon Brown-Dukes worked with Rooney over the past year. Dukes spent the 2016 NFL season on the Steelers practice squad. He said Rooney was there on the sideline for every practice and every game.

"Every time he would walk around, everyone came up to him and greeted themselves, with a firm handshake. I also did the same, and he greeted and showed respect just as he got it," said Brown-Dukes.

"Players love him. He was very, very close with the players...He was a guy that you just loved, he was tremendous in all ways," said Craig Wolfley, former Steelers player.

Wolfley played in the NFL for 12 years, ten with the Steelers, and now continues to work with the Steelers on the broadcast team.

Wolfley worked with Rooney for many years, describing him as a great, and humble man.

"There's no question, he's taking a seat right along with his dad," said Wolfley.

Fans and players predict the team will come out with a lot of passion for the 2017 season, dedicating it to Mr. Rooney.

"I think they're going to do very well this next year, and I think they'll honor him very well this coming season," said Eisert.

"They're going to do everything possible to make sure his legacy lives on, and to make it very memorable," said Brown-Dukes.