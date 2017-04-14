Voter Registration Deadline is Monday

If you plan to vote in the May primary but have not registered yet, the time to do that is running out.

This Monday, April 17th is the last day to register to vote for the next election.

Local democratic and republican voters will be picking their party's candidates in a list of races that includes Erie Mayor and Erie County Executive.

Both races have a long lists of candidates.

If you need to register or change your party, it needs to be done before the courthouse closes Monday.