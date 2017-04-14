Sunshine and blue skies greeted walkers taking part in an Erie Good Friday tradition, the 37th annual pilgrimage for peace.

The event, organized by the Benedictine Sisters is like the Way of the Cross, with marchers praying and singing at several stops.

The sites chosen to represent problems like poverty, hunger and crime.

Some of the walkers take part in the pilgrimage every year.

Others were involved for the first time.

The Prioress of the Benedictine Sisters of Erie, Sister Anne Wambach said, "On Good Friday when we remember that Jesus suffered, we know there are still many suffering in our city and throughout our world. And so we walk remembering them and raising them up."

Bishop Lawrence Persico of the Erie Catholic Diocese said the pilgrimage touches each participant because it puts their faith into action.