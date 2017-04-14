Pilgrimage for Peace - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Pilgrimage for Peace

Posted: Updated:
Pilgrimage for Peace Pilgrimage for Peace

Sunshine and blue skies greeted walkers taking part in an Erie Good Friday tradition, the 37th annual pilgrimage for peace.

The event, organized by the Benedictine Sisters is like the Way of the Cross, with marchers praying and singing at several stops.

The sites chosen to represent problems like poverty, hunger and crime.

Some of the walkers take part in the pilgrimage every year.

Others were involved for the first time.

The Prioress of the Benedictine Sisters of Erie, Sister Anne Wambach said, "On Good Friday when we remember that Jesus suffered, we know there are still many suffering in our city and throughout our world. And so we walk remembering them and raising them up."

Bishop Lawrence Persico of the Erie Catholic Diocese said the pilgrimage touches each participant because it puts their faith into action.

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com