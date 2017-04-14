Easter Week Sales Mean Big Business Locally

Easter is on Sunday, and this week, the upcoming holiday has meant a big boost in business for some local companies.

Erie News Now stopped by a couple of places Friday, where for many people, shopping is a tradition.

Christmas is the busiest holiday of the year for many local companies, but Easter comes in at a close second.

And this week, particularly Friday and Saturday, some businesses are seeing a major holiday rush.



Urbaniak Brothers Quality Meats in Erie was packed with people Friday, grabbing fresh meats for their traditional Easter meals.

Lamb and ham are the favorite choices for many people, but their biggest seller is their homemade sausage.

It's so popular, they don't measure Easter-week sales in pounds but in tons! Selling close to five tons of sausage.

They bring in about a dozen extra employees for holiday help, to accommodate the increase in their regular customers.

And of course, what is Easter without chocolate?

Another tradition for many people is stopping by Pulako's Chocolates to get those chocolate bunnies, chocolate filled eggs, and the popular chocolate-covered strawberries.

The Easter holiday means a lot financially to these businesses, but even more so, they enjoy being part of so many people's family traditions, "It's kind of an inter generational thing, at Easter time one generation teaches another generation how to cook and what products to use, and then they come in every year and we've seen 4 or 5 generations come in since we've been here," said Gerry Urbaniak.

"Pulako's has been here since 1903, so we have a lot of people that have moved out of Erie and we still send them their Easter candy, we've been making the same bunnies for 114 years, the same peanut butter eggs, marshmallow eggs," said Alicia Boyd, a manager at Pulako's Chocolates.

And while many businesses were very busy Friday, they expect to be slammed on Saturday, the day before Easter.