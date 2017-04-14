Police Investigate Shots Fired Incident in West Erie - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Police Investigate Shots Fired Incident in West Erie

Erie Police are questioning a person of interest following reports of gunfire in the city Friday morning.

Officers were called to West 8th and Chestnut for shots fired around 11:30 a.m.

A black Chevrolet car believed to be involved in the incident was located a short time later outside a car rental shop near 25th and State.

A bullet was found in the vehicle. Police later had it towed from the scene as part of the investigation.

No one was hurt.

