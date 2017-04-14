Schickalays' on the Bay Open for the Season - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Schickalays' on the Bay Open for the Season

Here's a sign, that summer isn't too far away.

Schickalay's on the Bay is now open for the season.

The seasonal restaurant is located on the corner of 6th and Peninsula, just as you enter Presque Isle.

It officially re-opened Tuesday, and on Friday afternoon, we found some people enjoying lunch in the sun.

It has outdoor patio seating, and it is also a popular, pet-friendly spot, "We are 100 percent pet friendly, we've actually had 5 or 6 dogs today," said Schickalay's General Manager, AJ Hanson. "We're such a small facility, it's amazing, all the servers come back every single year, and we have awesome regulars that come back every year so it's definitely fun for everybody," Hanson continued.

Schickalay's on the Bay has hosted many large summer concerts, but this year, they are changing it up.

Instead of having a few big concerts, the restaurant will have several smaller bands play closer to their patio.

