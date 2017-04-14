Barnett Building Coming Back to Life After February Arson

An Albion apartment building, heavily damaged by fire in February, is nearly back to normal. Two of the three floors are, once again, fully occupied.

It was February 9, when a devastating fire struck at the Barnett Building. The blaze was quickly ruled an arson. Luckily, everyone escaped safely, but no one was able to return to their apartments until massive repairs were made.

The restoration company has been working day and night. First floor residents were able to move back in March, exactly one month after the fire. People on the second floor moved back yesterday. However, the third floor, where the worst damage occurred, may not be ready until late July.

"Can't wait until the 3rd floor people get back. That way we can be a whole community within a building again," said Bill Dimon, Maintenance Manager.



The man charged with the arson, Charlie Beck, 34, was a resident of the third floor. He is free on bond and awaiting trial.