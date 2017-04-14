Anglers Stock Streams with Trout for Opening Day

Local anglers hope Good Friday leads to good fishing.

On Friday morning, volunteers helped the PA Fish and Boat Commission stock Elk Creek with brown trout, for the opening day of trout fishing season.

All of the fish are raised in the PA Fish and Boat Commission fish hatchery in Corry, PA. The fish are then shipped out and released into the area streams, lakes, and ponds.

Many anglers and their children are handed buckets filled with trout, which are then carried to the stream and released.

Trout season officially begins Saturday at 8:00 a.m.